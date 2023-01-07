 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy tacks win on Springfield 66-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Quincy's 66-36 throttling of Springfield in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.

Quincy darted in front of Springfield 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 30-12 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Quincy charged to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-13 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Quincy and Springfield played in a 57-30 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Quincy faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield took on Joliet Central on December 29 at Joliet Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

