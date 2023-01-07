Quincy tacks win on Springfield 66-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Quincy's 66-36 throttling of Springfield in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.

Quincy darted in front of Springfield 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 30-12 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Quincy charged to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-13 stretch over the fourth quarter.