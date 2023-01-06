Rantoul smashes through Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70-31

Rantoul showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70-31 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Rantoul took on Galesburg on December 29 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
