Rantoul squeezes past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 73-65

Rantoul fans held their breath in an uneasy 73-65 victory over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Charleston and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 20 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
