Rantoul Township grinds out close victory over Kankakee 44-41

Rantoul Township could finally catch its breath after a close call against Kankakee in a 44-41 victory on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Kankakee and Rantoul Township squared off with January 15, 2022 at Kankakee High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Rantoul Township squared off with Chicago Phillips in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
