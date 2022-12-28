Rantoul Township slides past Decatur Eisenhower in fretful clash 64-57

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rantoul Township passed in a 64-57 victory at Decatur Eisenhower's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Rantoul Township faced off on December 29, 2021 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rantoul Township took on Mattoon on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap
