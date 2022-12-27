Raymond Lincolnwood casts spell on Springfield Lutheran 48-46

With little to no wiggle room, Raymond Lincolnwood nosed past Springfield Lutheran 48-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
In recent action on December 17, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
