Raymond Lincolnwood painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Carlinville's defense for a 55-31 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Carlinville faced off on February 5, 2022 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Staunton . For results, click here. Carlinville took on Springfield Lutheran on January 24 at Carlinville High School. For more, click here.