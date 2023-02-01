Raymond Lincolnwood comes up clutch in OT against Bunker Hill 40-37

Overtime was required before Raymond Lincolnwood clipped Bunker Hill 40-37 at Bunker Hill High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Bunker Hill squared off with December 21, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 18, Bunker Hill faced off against Virden North Mac . For more, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 28 at Staunton High School. Click here for a recap.