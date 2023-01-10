 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Raymond Lincolnwood dodges a bullet in win over Virden North Mac 41-34

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Raymond Lincolnwood wore a victory shine after clipping Virden North Mac 41-34 at Raymond Lincolnwood High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 40-36 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Virden North Mac took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on December 28 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News