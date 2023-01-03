Raymond Lincolnwood earns solid win over Mt. Pulaski 50-39

Riding a wave of production, Raymond Lincolnwood surfed over Mt. Pulaski 50-39 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Mt Pulaski played in a 48-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Athens on December 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.