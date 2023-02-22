Raymond Lincolnwood flexed its muscle and floored Bunker Hill 49-24 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Bunker Hill faced off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Edinburg. For results, click here.