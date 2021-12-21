Raymond Lincolnwood escapes Bunker Hill 36-35

Raymond Lincolnwood knocked off Bunker Hill 36-35 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Raymond Lincolnwood's offense moved to a 22-20 lead over Bunker Hill at the intermission.
Raymond Lincolnwood chalked up this decision in spite of Bunker Hill's spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on December 17 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Waverly South County in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.