Raymond Lincolnwood knocks out victory beat against Edinburg 56-37

Raymond Lincolnwood tipped and eventually toppled Edinburg 56-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 17, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Edinburg took on Athens on December 17 at Edinburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
