Raymond Lincolnwood collected a solid win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in a 48-38 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.
Last season, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with February 15, 2022 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on February 6, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
