Raymond Lincolnwood pockets slim win over Hillsboro 46-43

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Raymond Lincolnwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Hillsboro 46-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

The first quarter gave Raymond Lincolnwood a 11-6 lead over Hillsboro.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 25-14 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

Hillsboro responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 36-31.

The Hilltoppers outpointed the Lancers 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.