Raymond Lincolnwood squeezes past Mt. Pulaski 48-45

Mighty close, mighty fine, Raymond Lincolnwood wore a victory shine after clipping Mt. Pulaski 48-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Mt. Pulaski proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-24 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

Raymond Lincolnwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Mt. Pulaski.

There was no room for doubt as Raymond Lincolnwood added to its advantage with a 12-10 margin in the closing period.

