A sigh of relief filled the air in Raymond Lincolnwood's locker room after a trying 63-56 test with Edinburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Edinburg faced off against Buffalo Tri-City . Click here for a recap. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Springfield Calvary on Feb. 10 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.