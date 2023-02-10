Raymond Lincolnwood seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 71-52 over Springfield Calvary during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Calvary, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Raymond Lincolnwood through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 26-25 half margin at the Saints' expense.

Raymond Lincolnwood moved to a 43-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Saints 28-16 in the fourth quarter.

