Razor thin: Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop earns tough verdict over Villa Grove 50-42

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop fans held their breath in an uneasy 50-42 victory over Villa Grove in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Villa Grove faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Sullivan on January 7 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
