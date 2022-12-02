Razor thin: Champaign St. Thomas More earns tough verdict over Decatur St. Teresa 54-47

Champaign St. Thomas More survived Decatur St. Teresa in a 54-47 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 15-13 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.
The Sabers registered a 28-19 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Champaign St. Thomas More jumped to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs outpointed the Sabers 20-11 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Champaign St. Thomas More played in a 51-45 game on December 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
