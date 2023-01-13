Razor thin: Decatur Eisenhower earns tough verdict over Springfield 38-35

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur Eisenhower chalked up in tripping Springfield 38-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield faced off on January 13, 2022 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield took on Quincy on January 7 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.
