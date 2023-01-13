 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Razor thin: Decatur Eisenhower earns tough verdict over Springfield 38-35

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur Eisenhower chalked up in tripping Springfield 38-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield faced off on January 13, 2022 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield took on Quincy on January 7 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News