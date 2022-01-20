Razor thin: Georgetown-Ridge Farm earns tough victory over Fithian Oakwood 52-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Georgetown-Ridge Farm's locker room after Thursday's 52-46 win against Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Recently on January 11 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Milford in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Buffaloes made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.
The Buffaloes fought to a 24-21 half margin at the Comets' expense.
Lede AI Sports Desk
