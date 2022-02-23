Razor thin: Jacksonville earns tough victory over Taylorville 35-33

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Jacksonville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Taylorville 35-33 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Tornadoes, who began with a 6-4 edge over the Crimsons through the end of the first quarter.
The Tornadoes took a 12-9 lead over the Crimsons heading to halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Crimsons and the Tornadoes locked in a 20-20 stalemate.
Jacksonville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-13 stretch over the final quarter.
