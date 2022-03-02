 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Macon Meridian earns tough victory over Farina South Central 60-57

Macon Meridian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Farina South Central 60-57 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Macon Meridian's shooting jumped to a 26-20 lead over Farina South Central at the intermission.

Recently on February 25 , Macon Meridian squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

