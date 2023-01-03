Razor thin: Williamsville earns tough verdict over St. Joseph-Ogden 52-48

The cardiac kids of Williamsville unleashed every advantage to outlast St. Joseph-Ogden 52-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Williamsville played in a 62-55 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Williamsville faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Normal University on December 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.
