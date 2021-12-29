Resolve: Decatur MacArthur tops off O'Fallon Township 66-46

Decatur MacArthur overcame a first quarter deficit in a 66-46 win over O'Fallon Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Generals through the end of the first quarter.

O'Fallon Township took a 29-21 lead over Decatur MacArthur heading to the intermission locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.