Resolve: New Berlin roars from behind to topple Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 37-21

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's advantage forced New Berlin to dig down, but it did to earn a 37-21 win Saturday during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, as it began with a 11-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.
The Pretzels' shooting moved in front for a 25-14 lead over the Knights at the half.
New Berlin darted to a 33-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Pretzels added to their advantage with a 4-2 margin in the closing period.
