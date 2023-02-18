Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Riverton still prevailed 42-32 against Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Dieterich . For results, click here. Riverton took on Dwight on Feb. 11 at Dwight High School. Click here for a recap.
