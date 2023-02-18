Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Robinson broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-27 explosion on Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

Robinson darted in front of Sullivan 19-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 37-12 advantage at half over the Redskins.

Robinson jumped to a 57-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Sullivan faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown. For results, click here.