Saddled up and ready to go, Rochester spurred past Bethalto Civic Memorial 51-38 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Rochester and Bethalto Civic Memorial faced off on February 12, 2022 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on February 3, Rochester squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game. For more, click here.
