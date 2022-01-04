 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rochester claims gritty victory against Springfield 50-44

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Rochester nosed past Springfield 50-44 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.

Rochester's offense darted to a 20-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

The Senators turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Rockets put the game on ice.

In recent action on December 29, Rochester faced off against Taylorville and Springfield took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way West on December 29 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News