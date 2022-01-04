Rochester claims gritty victory against Springfield 50-44

With little to no wiggle room, Rochester nosed past Springfield 50-44 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
Rochester's offense darted to a 20-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.
The Senators turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Rockets put the game on ice.
In recent action on December 29, Rochester faced off against Taylorville and Springfield took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way West on December 29 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.