Rochester collects skin-tight win against Decatur Eisenhower 46-42

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rochester passed in a 46-42 victory at Decatur Eisenhower's expense on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rockets' offense moved to a 30-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Rochester chalked up this decision in spite of Decatur Eisenhower's spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

