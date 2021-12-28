 Skip to main content
Rochester collects skin-tight win against Rantoul Township 47-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Rantoul Township 47-42 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

There was no room for doubt as Rochester added to its advantage with a 47-42 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 21, Rantoul Township faced off against Bloomington and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 18 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

