Rochester designs winning blueprint against Normal University 54-44

Rochester grabbed a 54-44 victory at the expense of Normal University at Rochester High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Normal University and Rochester squared off with February 7, 2022 at Rochester High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on December 9 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.