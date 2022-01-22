 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester dismantles Pleasant Plains in convincing manner 50-29

Rochester dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 50-29 victory over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

Rochester opened a meager 26-12 gap over Pleasant Plains at halftime.

The Rockets roared in front of the Cardinals 44-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

