Rochester escapes Springfield Lanphier 61-53

Rochester knocked off Springfield Lanphier 61-53 in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.