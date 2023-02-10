Fan stress was at an all-time high as Rochester did just enough to beat Jacksonville 58-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Rochester jumped in front of Jacksonville 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimsons trimmed the margin to make it 24-17 at the intermission.

Rochester darted to a 40-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Rockets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

