Rochester nets nifty victory over Springfield 45-44

Rochester derailed Springfield's hopes after a 45-44 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Rochester through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Springfield darted a small margin over Rochester as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Rockets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-44 scoring margin.