Rochester records sound decision over Jacksonville 41-35

Rochester broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Jacksonville 41-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 17-11 edge over Rochester through the end of the first quarter.
Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-25 lead over Jacksonville.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Rochester and Jacksonville both had the scoreboard blinking in a 41-35 knot.
