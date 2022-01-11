Rochester records sound decision over Jacksonville 41-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Jacksonville 41-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 17-11 edge over Rochester through the end of the first quarter.

Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-25 lead over Jacksonville.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Rochester and Jacksonville both had the scoreboard blinking in a 41-35 knot.

