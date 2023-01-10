Rochester rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 44-23

Rochester showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Jacksonville 44-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville faced off on February 11, 2022 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 3 at Normal University High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
