Rochester rolls like thunder over Taylorville 63-31

Rochester showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Taylorville 63-31 at Rochester High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Taylorville and Rochester squared off with December 29, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Taylorville took on Tolono Unity on December 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

