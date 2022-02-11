 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester sews up Jacksonville 51-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rochester wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-47 over Jacksonville during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 4, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on February 1 at Jacksonville High School.

Rochester jumped in front of Jacksonville 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Jacksonville controlled the pace, taking a 23-21 lead into half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rochester and Jacksonville locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-11 to finish the game in style.

