Rochester squeezes past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

Rochester posted a tight 57-54 win over Bethalto Civic Memorial during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bethalto Civic Memorial authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rochester 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to halftime locker room.

The Eagles had a 34-33 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 24-20 in the last stanza.

Recently on February 7 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a basketball game . For more, click here.

