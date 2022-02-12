Rochester squeezes past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

Rochester posted a tight 57-54 win over Bethalto Civic Memorial during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bethalto Civic Memorial authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rochester 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to halftime locker room.

The Eagles had a 34-33 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 24-20 in the last stanza.

