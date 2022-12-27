 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rochester thwarts Rantoul Township's quest 70-58

  • 0

Rochester tipped and eventually toppled Rantoul Township 70-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Last season, Rochester and Rantoul Township faced off on December 28, 2021 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Rantoul Township faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News