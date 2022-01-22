Rock Island clips Lincoln in tight victory 56-47

Rock Island found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lincoln 56-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Rock Island darted in front of Lincoln 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Rocks' shooting darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.
Lincoln rallied in the final quarter, but Rock Island skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
