Rock Island clips Lincoln in tight victory 56-47

Rock Island found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lincoln 56-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Island darted in front of Lincoln 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks' shooting darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

Lincoln rallied in the final quarter, but Rock Island skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on January 15 , Lincoln squared up on Quincy in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

