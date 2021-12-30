Rockford Lutheran takes down St. Joseph-Ogden 79-57

Rockford Lutheran controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 79-57 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The first quarter gave Rockford Lutheran a 21-6 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Crusaders' offense roared to a 44-25 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Rockford Lutheran's determination showed as it carried a 63-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

