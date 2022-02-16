 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ruh-Roh, Athens shuts down Springfield Lutheran 67-31

  • 0

Athens didn't tinker around with Springfield Lutheran. A 67-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on February 16.

The Warriors darted in front of the Crusaders 18-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' shooting struck to a 44-12 lead over the Crusaders at the half.

The Warriors' authority showed as they carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 11, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana escapes St. Joseph-Ogden 59-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-54 over St. J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News