Ruh-Roh, Athens shuts down Springfield Lutheran 67-31

Athens didn't tinker around with Springfield Lutheran. A 67-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on February 16.
The Warriors darted in front of the Crusaders 18-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' shooting struck to a 44-12 lead over the Crusaders at the half.
The Warriors' authority showed as they carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
