Ruh-Roh, Shelbyville shuts down Sullivan 46-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Shelbyville's 46-24 throttling of Sullivan on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 29, Shelbyville faced off against Nokomis and Sullivan took on Palestine-Hutsonville Coop on December 29 at Palestine-Hutsonville Coop. For more, click here.
The Rams opened with a 20-4 advantage over the Redskins through the first quarter.
Shelbyville's offense struck to a 30-8 lead over Sullivan at the half.
The Rams' supremacy showed as they carried a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
