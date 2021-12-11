 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Athens cracks Hillsboro 72-48

Athens dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 72-48 victory over Hillsboro in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 36-30 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

The Warriors' dominance showed as they carried a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

