Shaken, not stirred, Brimfield cracks Havana 69-44

Brimfield swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Havana 69-44 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
The last time Brimfield and Havana played in a 60-47 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 3, Havana squared off with Manito Midwest Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
